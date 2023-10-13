Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.31. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 6,866,048 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23.
Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.
