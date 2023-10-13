Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.31. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 6,866,048 shares.

Camber Energy Stock Down 10.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

Camber Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 268.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Camber Energy during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Camber Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

