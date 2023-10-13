Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 251 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $469.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.45.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

