Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $584,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 222,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 40,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 57,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

AMZN stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

