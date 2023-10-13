CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CarGurus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $432,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 9.1% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 4,789,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 397,984 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $765,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 105.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $21,192,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARG opened at $17.65 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.97 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

