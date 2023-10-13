Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.61.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.