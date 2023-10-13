CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,263,000 after purchasing an additional 156,066 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in CDW by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CDW Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CDW opened at $211.58 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.27.
CDW Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.
CDW Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
