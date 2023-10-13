Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $224.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

NYSE CB opened at $209.35 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $181.32 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.29. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

