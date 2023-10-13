Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $175,430.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,107 shares in the company, valued at $18,575,015.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

