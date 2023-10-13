Citigroup Lowers American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $7.50

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

