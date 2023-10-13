Citigroup Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $156.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APTV. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.15.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

