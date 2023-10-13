Citigroup Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $180.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.86. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

