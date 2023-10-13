Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) vs. Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Critical Contrast

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Finward Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.59%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $83.54 million 1.10 $15.08 million $3.08 6.93 Citizens Community Bancorp $64.39 million 1.50 $17.76 million $1.49 6.19

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Citizens Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finward Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finward Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Finward Bancorp pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 14.46% 10.52% 0.67% Citizens Community Bancorp 17.61% 9.85% 0.89%

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Finward Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

