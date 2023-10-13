CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $215.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.18.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $220.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average is $192.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $221.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

