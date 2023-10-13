CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 179,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,618,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,110,000 after buying an additional 1,255,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

