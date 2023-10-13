Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

