Comparing VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) & Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Altium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altium and VIQ Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altium N/A N/A N/A $0.11 252.98 VIQ Solutions $45.84 million 0.00 -$8.71 million ($0.33) N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Altium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altium and VIQ Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altium 0 1 2 0 2.67 VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

VIQ Solutions has a consensus target price of $0.75, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Altium.

Profitability

This table compares Altium and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altium N/A N/A N/A VIQ Solutions -24.72% -69.63% -29.13%

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker. It also provides Altium NEXUS; Altium Concord Pro, a solution for library management; and Octopart, search engine for electronic parts. The company serves automotive, semiconductors, military, aerospace, defense, robotics, bioscience and medical, communication, contract engineering, consumer electronics, education, entertainment, and industrial systems industries. Altium Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a comprehensive transcription creation and management platform that consolidates, accelerates, and optimizes workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations; and AccessPoint, a secure online portal that simplify court recording management, playback, and distribution. It also provides Carbon, a media-centric, and web-based platform that uses automatic speech-to-text; and Lexel, a cloud-based legal evidence management solution. In addition, the company provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. VIQ Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

