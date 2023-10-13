Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

