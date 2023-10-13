Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.71.
CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands
Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands
Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of CAG stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.