Contrasting BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BIT Mining and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BIT Mining and Mercurity Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.05 -$155.41 million ($14.44) -0.21 Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 55.74 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -49.66% -61.29% -42.06% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats BIT Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.