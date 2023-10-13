Contrasting Sangoma Technologies (SAMOF) & The Competition

Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Free Report) is one of 125 public companies in the “Software – Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sangoma Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sangoma Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies Competitors 453 1913 3042 49 2.49

As a group, “Software – Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 42.20%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sangoma Technologies Competitors -43.64% -52.91% -10.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies N/A N/A 98.21 Sangoma Technologies Competitors $610.15 million $47.95 million 160.86

Sangoma Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies rivals beat Sangoma Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service. Its product portfolio contains turn-key commercial communications solutions and hardware and software components that enable IP communications systems for telecommunications and data communications applications. The company was founded by David Mandelstam in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

