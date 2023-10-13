Creative Planning Acquires 11,164 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Infosys by 13.6% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $588,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 22.3% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 54,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.46 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

