Creative Planning Acquires 1,188 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,959,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.71.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $220.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $248.80.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.41%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.