Creative Planning Acquires 1,262 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 309.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Price Performance
NYSE STE opened at $219.69 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.07 and a beta of 0.86.
STERIS Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 170.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.
Check Out Our Latest Report on STERIS
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.