Creative Planning Acquires 16,794 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.