Creative Planning Acquires 2,468 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,549,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

View Our Latest Report on IR

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.