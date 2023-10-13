Creative Planning Acquires 2,705 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Creative Planning raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,294,000 after buying an additional 758,888 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 280,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 178,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

