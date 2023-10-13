Creative Planning Acquires 27,765 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Creative Planning increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

