Creative Planning Acquires 5,976 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.6744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.