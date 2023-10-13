Creative Planning Acquires New Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.50. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

