Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $250,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

