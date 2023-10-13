Creative Planning Boosts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Hologic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hologic Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of HOLX opened at $67.90 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
