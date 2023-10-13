Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Creative Planning increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,922,000 after acquiring an additional 380,239 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $144.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.46.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

