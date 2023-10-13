Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Creative Planning raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,679,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $77,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 5.9 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,041.81 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,040.12 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,159.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,307.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

