Creative Planning Boosts Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Creative Planning increased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 207.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in OneMain by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in OneMain by 153.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after buying an additional 711,440 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Down 0.7 %

OneMain stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

