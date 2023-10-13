Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 342,888.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 445,047,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,565,654,000 after acquiring an additional 444,917,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,125,433.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after buying an additional 1,083,971 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,135,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,061,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after buying an additional 272,923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWL opened at $43.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

