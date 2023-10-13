Creative Planning Buys 1,027 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,594 shares of company stock worth $7,857,591 in the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $165.20 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.71.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.