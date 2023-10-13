Creative Planning Buys 48,702 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,702 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

