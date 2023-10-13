Creative Planning Buys 7,444 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.36% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 106,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 96,196 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 526,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

