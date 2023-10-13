Creative Planning Buys 799 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $248.90 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $278.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

