Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 93.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,168,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AVY opened at $183.27 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.00 and a 200 day moving average of $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

View Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

