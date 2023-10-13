Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Creative Planning lessened its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 82,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $159.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.43. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $165.41. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

