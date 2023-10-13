Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exelixis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 95,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Exelixis by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.