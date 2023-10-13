Creative Planning Has $1.42 Million Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $145,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.84. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.69 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 7.50%. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $1.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Get Our Latest Report on LOGI

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.