Creative Planning Has $1.48 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

