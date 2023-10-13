Creative Planning Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Creative Planning raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

