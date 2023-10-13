Creative Planning Has $1.56 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,997 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.