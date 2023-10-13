Creative Planning Has $1.58 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Creative Planning raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

