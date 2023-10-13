Creative Planning Has $1.59 Million Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 89.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

DTM stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.