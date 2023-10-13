Creative Planning Has $1.65 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $254,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.69 and a beta of 2.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

