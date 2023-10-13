Creative Planning Has $1.70 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Trimble by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 51,510 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 30,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 239,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $50.28 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

